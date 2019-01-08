Guess what Ssharad Malhotra plans to do on his birthday?

MUMBAI: For actor Ssharad Malhotra, birthdays have generally meant lavish parties. However, the actor has planned a rather different celebration this year.

“This year I don't intend to throw a birthday bash on 9 January. I would like to be with myself or with some close friends and maybe with family. This year I want to make it little different,” he says, adding, “I will start the day in a religious way by doing a pooja for my health. I will take an off from work and will pamper myself. I will probably just head to a spa or watch nice movies or do the things which I can’t do when I am busy. In the evening I am sure my friends would like to surprise me and take me out somewhere.”

Ask him what he wants to gift himself this year, and he says, “I want to gift myself good health and regular sleeping patterns. I think I would also like to give myself a very happy state of mind.”

Birthdays have always been special for Ssharad. “I think all of my birthdays have been memorable. They always ended up being memorable for me. I don't plan my birthdays. My friends, family, colleagues. the media, fans, all they make it special for me. I think my fans and viewers are super excited for my birthday so they make it even more special,” he says.

For the actor, age is no more than a mere number. “I think we should just get better with age. For me, age is just a number. I feel as happy, young, as energetic as I was 10 years back. It’s important to feel happy and energetic,” he says.

And what is his idea of being happy? “If I am doing good, constructive and creative work then I am really happy. When I do bad work, I am extremely sad,” he says.

Well! the actor has been in a happy state and has been excelling in all his shows, the current one being Muskaan. “Someone is sitting up there who is taking good care of me. I feel like a blessed child. The chances that I had taken in my career, I don't feel that a lot of people would have done that. I remember I did my first show and then I completely disappeared for 4 years. Then I came back with my second show which was a hit too. I think it’s got to do a lot with my mother's blessings. I think she is the one who is responsible for my success and happiness. Whenever I sign a contract for a show, I take my mother's guidance. When she says go ahead, then I sign and if she says no then I don’t,” he says.