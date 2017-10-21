The bold and beautiful Kamya Panjabi, who is currently seen playing a negative role in Colors show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Preeto, in a candid chat with TellyChakkar shared that she loves playing negative roles.

The actress has impressed the audience with her acting skills overtime. She has been really choosy about the role she is playing as she feels her competition is with herself and not with anyone else. "According to me, the biggest challenge while playing a negative role is to keep one role different from the other that I have already played."

But what not many people know is there is a fun and mischievous side to the actress.

Kamya is the biggest prankster on the sets. The talented actress says that “Bhuwan Chopra” who plays the role of her Dewar on the show is not only her 2 AM friend but also her personal punching bag.

Believe it or not, the actress is super fun and full of life to be around.

She has outdone her performance in shows like Astitva- Ek Prem Kahani, Maryada- Lekin Kab Tak?

We wish her all the luck for all her future projects and hope that her fans would soon get to see her fun side on the screens also.