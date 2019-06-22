Gul Khan is all praises for team Nazar

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Nazar is riding high on success.

The show, which was reportedly a finite one, was extended owing to its immense fan following.

The show is produced by 4 Lions Films. Producer Gul Khan is happy and content with the immense hard work and passion that the team is putting to make the show extraordinary and stand out from the lot.

As the genre of the show is a supernatural drama, there are many stunts and difficult scenes required, and according to Gul, the team has been acing the same.

She thus took to social media to appreciate the team.

She posted a video and wrote, 'Only a heightened level of passion can drive you to shoot in this heat and yet enjoy it and have fun! Team Nazar amazing work !!!!'

See the video here.