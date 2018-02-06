Gul Khan’s ‘Geet ab na rahi paraayi’ moment with Drashti Dhami

Mumbai: Gul Khan, under the banner of 4 Lions Films, has given us some of the best shows on Indian Television. TV shows such as Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaaz and ofcourse, Qubool Hai have ruled the hearts of the audience and as we analyse, the shows’ leading ladies have ruled the producer's heart!

The two sizzling divas starting with ‘S’ – Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chanda can’t thank Gul enough for bringing forth their talent and while they share a good friendship, Drashti Dhami seems to be her favourite!

Gul, who cast Drashti as the female protagonist in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi happened to share some ‘crazy’ moments with her and the same is reflected through her Instagram post:

What do you think of Drashti Dhami?

Going by the caption of ‘Geet ab na rahi paraayi’, should we expect to see this beauty slay it on the silver screen soon? What are your thoughts?