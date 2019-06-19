Gul Khan's Raaz Mahal to go on air from THIS month?

MUMBAI: Gul Khan’s production house 4 Lion Films has churned out some popular shows. The producer has done supernatural show and then there is show like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Reportedly, she has started working on her next project.



According to the media reports, her upcoming show, Raaz Mahal, which will be a family drama with horror twists to it, is already in the process of being launched by July end. Reports also stated that Aditi Sharma of Kaleerein and Leenesh Mattoo of Ishqbaaaz will be seen on the show as lead characters.



A source told Pinkvilla, “Star is very keen of making sure Raaz Mahal gets a headstrong start and is currently contemplating the time slot for it. It will mostly be a weekend show which will go on air mostly by July end. The team is currently wanting to give the best time slot for Nach Baliye and Raaz Mahal which will both be a weekend show. Raaz Mahal will also be launched sometime around Nach Baliye.”