Actress Gulfam Khan says she is thrilled to play a Haryana-based character in the new show "Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani".

"I have returned to playing a negative role on the small screen after a gap of two years. During that time, I did positive roles. What is different about this role is that she wears authentic Haryanvi costume, and my diction.

"I'm happy playing it as I am playing a Haryanvi character for the first time. I'm generally good with dictions, but I like to run it once with one of my Haryanvi friends," Gulfam said in a statement.

Elaborating on it, she said: "My character in 'Laado...' is a ruthless and a cunning woman who will do anything for herself and her brothers."

(Source: IANS)