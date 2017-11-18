Actress Gulfam Khan, who is seen in television shows like "Naamkarann" and "Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani", says she wants to play a comic character.

"As of now I'm playing a very positive character in 'Naamkarann' and as an evil women in 'Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani'. But I really want to do a comic role as it is most difficult. I have done a lot of comedy too in the past," Gulfam said in a statement.

Talking about her character in "Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani", she said: "My character in 'Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani' is very evil, as I use my own daughter.

"I know people don't hate me, they hate the characters. But it feels nice when people tell me to mend my ways."

(Source: IANS)