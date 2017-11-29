Gulki goofs up her Piyaa Albela character with Swabhimaan's Naina!

Actors spend most of their time on the set of their shows and one can call their co-actors their second family! Infact, they happen to carry their relationship off-screen even after the show goes off-air with various reunions.

Gulki Joshi, who is currently seen as Naina in Zee TV's Piyaa Albela has a special connection with her previous show, Swabhimaan (Colors)!

As known to all, Gulki played a negative role (Savri) in her former show and plot many tricks to wreck havoc in Naina's life (played by Ankita Sharma). Talking about Piyaa Albela, she plays Naina who wants revenge from Pooja (Sheen Dass).

It is not easy for actors to switch in and out of the character assigned to them, given that they put in their heart and soul to get into the skin of their character to justify it. And Gulki too is having a hard time as she happens to confuse herself with the character name.

We recently reported about how Naina tried to kill Pooja by turning on the tap of a well.

While filming the sequence, she was supposed to mouth a dailouge bidding goodbye to Pooja. However, Gulki, who was so used to cursing the character of Naina in Swabhimaan, spontaneously said goodbye to her own character (Naina) instead of Pooja!

Whats more?

The entire cast and crew burst out into a thread of laughter!

Both the shows - Swabhimaan and Piyaa Albela, are helmed by Rajshree Productions and Gulki enjoys working with the production house. Shedding light on the confusion that transpired, Gulki shared, "I ended up saying Naina instead of Pooja! This goof up left everyone in splits (laughs). Piyaa Albela is a homecoming for me. I enjoy working with Rajshri Productions because they are grounded, systematic and respect their artists.”

Looks like the team of Piyaa albela share a great bond. Keep it up team!