Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Shaminn
Shaminn
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Gulki Joshi, Chaitanya Chaudhary and Raj Singh in &TV’s Krishna

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
09 May 2017 07:01 PM

The fascinating tale of Lord Krishna will soon be back on TV to entertain you all.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Vishal Karwal will play the central role of Lord Vishnu in the drama.

Along with the dashing dude, actors like Neha Sargam, Gungun Uprari, Sachin Shroff and Romanch Mehta are also part of the show.

Helmed by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez, under their banner Peninsula Productions, the upcoming drama will present the tale of Lord Krishna.

Here's more information on the cast.

From what our sources share, few very popular and talented actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Gulki Joshi, making a comeback after Piya Rangrezz will play Devki while the handsome Chaitanya Choudhury (Jaanbaaz Sindbad) will play Vasudev. Also actor Raj Singh will don the character of Narad.

Seems like a casting coup, isn’t it?

Th team has already begun shoot and the show is slated to launch soon.

Our efforts to reach the actors remained futile while producer Nissar was busy in a shoot.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Tags > Gulki Joshi, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Raj Singh, &TV, Krishna, Neha Sargam, GunGun Uprari, Sachin Shroff, Romanch Mehta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top