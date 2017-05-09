Gulki Joshi, Chaitanya Chaudhary and Raj Singh in &TV’s Krishna

The fascinating tale of Lord Krishna will soon be back on TV to entertain you all.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Vishal Karwal will play the central role of Lord Vishnu in the drama.

Along with the dashing dude, actors like Neha Sargam, Gungun Uprari, Sachin Shroff and Romanch Mehta are also part of the show.

Helmed by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez, under their banner Peninsula Productions, the upcoming drama will present the tale of Lord Krishna.

Here's more information on the cast.

From what our sources share, few very popular and talented actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Gulki Joshi, making a comeback after Piya Rangrezz will play Devki while the handsome Chaitanya Choudhury (Jaanbaaz Sindbad) will play Vasudev. Also actor Raj Singh will don the character of Narad.

Seems like a casting coup, isn’t it?

Th team has already begun shoot and the show is slated to launch soon.

Our efforts to reach the actors remained futile while producer Nissar was busy in a shoot.

