Gulki Joshi suffering from conjunctivitis

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2017 01:37 PM

Ouch!

Gulki Joshi can’t see eye to eye. Well, don’t get us wrong. This lovely lady is too sweet to get involved in spats.

The Swabhimaan fame Gulki, who has newly entered Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela, is suffering from conjunctivitis.

When we called Gulki, she was in immense pain and shared, “I am very irritated at the moment as I am suffering from conjunctivitis again in just few months. When I was shooting for Swabhimaan, I suffered from conjunctivitis and now again I am going through the same ordeal. I hate this entire feeling. My eyes have turned red and it is completely swollen. I am going to visit my family doctor to check if it can get cured as soon as possible as I have to shoot for Piyaa Albela.”

TellyChakkar wishes you a speedy recovery, Gulki!

