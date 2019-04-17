News

Gulshan Says,”Chunky was the real Kanjoos in The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2019 01:17 PM
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s renowned show The Kapil Sharma Show leaves no stone unturned to entertain its audience. With every coming weekend, it engages its audience with its unique comic storyline. The recent episode of the show will see Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover and Kiran Kumar sharing television space with the ace comedian Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

During the show, Kapil enquired from the artists that who is the latest ‘kanjoos’ person they have known yet. To which Gulshan commented, “Chunky was the real ‘kanjoos’ whose parties and even his own marriage was sponsored by someone else. Once we went to a party and there were a lot of unfamiliar faces at the party. During the party, Chunky introduced me to each one of them saying that they are the sponsors of his party.” 

Further, in the show, Gulshan Kumar will be seen sharing many more interesting incidents he has with Bollywood artists Sonal, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sunny Deol. 

For more unlimited fun tune into The Kapil Sharma Show every Friday and Saturday 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television
Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Sonal, Kiran Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover, Naseeruddin Shah, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny Deol,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

The stars of Kalank grace Zee Tv's Sa Re Ga...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson

past seven days