Gulshan Says,”Chunky was the real Kanjoos in The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s renowned show The Kapil Sharma Show leaves no stone unturned to entertain its audience. With every coming weekend, it engages its audience with its unique comic storyline. The recent episode of the show will see Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover and Kiran Kumar sharing television space with the ace comedian Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show.



During the show, Kapil enquired from the artists that who is the latest ‘kanjoos’ person they have known yet. To which Gulshan commented, “Chunky was the real ‘kanjoos’ whose parties and even his own marriage was sponsored by someone else. Once we went to a party and there were a lot of unfamiliar faces at the party. During the party, Chunky introduced me to each one of them saying that they are the sponsors of his party.”



Further, in the show, Gulshan Kumar will be seen sharing many more interesting incidents he has with Bollywood artists Sonal, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sunny Deol.



