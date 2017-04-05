Gungun Uprari to enter Life OK’s Chandrakanta

Life OK’s fantasy based drama Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta (Triangle Films) is impressing masses with its exciting storyline and star cast.

The show is set to get better with the entry of the beautiful television actress Gungun Uprari.

Yes, Gungun, who was last seen in &TV’s Gangaa, will play a pivotal role in the above mentioned show.

As per our sources, the makers have locked her to play the protagonist Chandrakanta’s (Kritika Kamra) mother.

Newbie actor Rohit Choudhary will also enter the daily to play the role of Aditya, cousin of Shivdutt (Ankit Arora).

When we contacted Gungun, she refused to divulge any details while Rohit remained unavailable to comment.

Both actors have begun shooting and their entry will air this week.