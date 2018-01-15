Gurdeep Kohli wishes to play an orthodox role

The stunning and jaunty yummy mummy of TV screen made her entry into the television industry in well-known soap opera as a Doctor in Sanjivani, which earned her great accolades. The gorgeous Gurdeep Kohli also made the audiences laugh their hearts out with her role as Himani Singh in Disney Channel's Best Of Luck Nikki.



Gurdeep played a female lead in Kasam Se, wherein she replaced Prachi Desai as Bani. The tellytown beauty started her career as a model and was then seen in Falguni Pathak's music video Haire Mere Hui Gulabi. The actress has played quite a few varied roles during her acting career and wishes to play another head-turning role that would help her win hearts all over again.



Even though the actress is caught up in work and with her lovable kids and husband. Gurdeep is currently enjoying her time with her kids as much as she can before she gets caught up in another heavy work schedule. In a rendezvous with TellyChakkar, Gurdeep shared that when not shooting she prefers cooking food for her family and spending time with them. She further added, "I am a safe eater and off late, I have turned a vegetarian who has her own set of cheat diets when I crave."



Gurdeep was recently a part of a short cameo in Prithvi Vallabh and She has just finished shooting for ALT Balaji's upcoming web series wherein she will be seen playing one of the lead roles.



Gurdeep Kohli in a chat with TellyChakkar shared that she would love to be a part of a comedy show. On being asked about the role she wishes to play in the future the actress said, "I would love to play an orthodox role where in my main focus would be to do justice to my character."



Tellychakkar believes that whatever Gurdeep chooses for herself, she will definitely achieve it and do justice to all her roles like always. Kudos Gurdeep, we wish you all the luck for your future endeavours!