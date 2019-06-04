Gurmeet and I have taken risks and have not been typecast: Debina Bonnerjee

MUMBAI: After doing mythological shows, daily soap dramas, and comedy, actress Debina Bonnerjee is set to foray into the trending supernatural genre. The gorgeous actress will be seen in Colors’ upcoming supernatural drama titled Vish by Peninsula Pictures. Debina is all set and more excited than nervous about venturing into a different genre that she hasn’t been a part of.



In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Debina spoke at length about Gurmeet’s conviction about her bagging Vish, being compared with other onscreen supernatural divas, and being typecast.



We asked the Bong beauty whether she is nervous or excited about her upcoming show, to which she said, 'I believe that more than nervous, I am excited about the show. I want to know what people have to say about my performance. I can’t wait for viewers to catch the glimpse of the show. I have tried something different. I will be looking quite different, and the character also, no doubt, is pretty unique. Of course, I will also get nervous as and when the premiere date comes closer.'



On being asked about her husband and actor Gurmeet Chaudhry’s reaction to her show Vish, she exclaimed, 'I was actually contemplating between two projects, one of which was Vish. When Gurmeet saw my audition tape for this show, he told me to not think twice and take up this project over the other. I was still confused and was contemplating the choices, but he had a conviction that I would bag Vish and that it will be a better choice.'



Adding more about Gurmeet’s reaction, Debina said, 'Now, when I casually speak to him over the phone from the sets, he often claims that I am speaking more like my character Sabrina' (laughs).



Does she have a fear of comparisons with other on-screen supernatural divas like Mouni Roy? 'I feel there is no room for comparisons with Mouni Roy as Vish is different from Naagin franchise. However, if I am compared to her, I will be glad to be compared with my friend Mouni, who is also an amazing actress. Her journey from Naagin is remarkable, and I hope that while being compared to her, I too get that lucky. Mere bhi sitaare chamak jaye.'



From playing Sita to playing a Vishkanya, Debina’s journey in the industry has been impressive. When she took up the character of a Vishkanya, was she scared of being typecast? 'Not at all. I believe that Gurmeet and I have taken risks and have not been typecast. We have set a trend of playing mythological shows and moving ahead and doing different genres. I think it’s only after our successful stint in the mythological show and the fact that both of us were not stereotyped into playing only those characters, that other actors also started taking up the risk of being a part of mythological shows. I believe I have already surpassed the fear of being typecast.'



