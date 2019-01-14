Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee narrowly escape bakery explosion in Paris

With regards to d #Paris blast due to gas leak @gurruchoudhary and I ARE FINE. Even though I felt the impact in my window and when came out at 9.30 there was fire fighters and ambulances in the road. I posted on insta thinking it’s some kind of Paris protest. Heartfelt 4 Paris.— debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) January 12, 2019
Just arrived in Paris for more yellow vest protests this weekend.— Emily Molli (@MomesMolli) January 11, 2019
My cab driver says this is a revolution like “the king [Louis XVI] and the guillotine” then made a head chopping gesture.
Follow this thread for updates#GiletsJaunes
View this post on Instagram
Louvre you have my back literally. As much as we enjoy Paris not just as a tourist but to be there feel and fall in love with. The three simbols of Paris the louvre , the Opera House , the Eiffel .. . Extremely Sad for the gas blast and the lives lost in the misfortune . the fact that we were there just 7 mins away and felt the impact on the window as well. But we are safe and couldn’t even understand anything once in the road. Thanku Paris for being great every time and having the highest spirit. #loveparis #timelesslove #ourtravelsaga #travel #gurmeetdebina #influencer #paris #france #travelphotography #travelgram #eiffeltower #louvre #operadeparis #gallarislaffiate #gucci #fashion @guruchoudhary
Who looks the best in stripes?
Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?
Add new comment