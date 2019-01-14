News

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee narrowly escape bakery explosion in Paris

MUMBAI: Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee narrowly escaped the shocking explosion that took place at a bakery in Paris.

The blast happened on Saturday morning, near the Paris Opera, a popular tourist spot. It injured more than 50 people. The death toll has risen to four, and two firefighters and a Spanish tourist were also killed in this blast.

According to reports, the cause of the blast is leakage of gas in the bakery.

Gurmeet and Debina are in Paris for their vacation and had a narrow escape. They took to social media to inform their fans and followers that they are safe and fine.

The actor wrote, 'Imagine in the morning in #Paris after feeling the impact on the window I went to look out to see what happened ... my heart reaches out to the people who faced it. Thanku god @imdebina Nd I are safe. Thr was also some protest going on which we filmed today morning. #iloveparis.'

Check out his post below.

(Gurmeet’s tweet)

His wife tweeted, 'With regards to d #Paris blast due to gas leak @gurruchoudhary and I ARE FINE. Even though I felt the impact in my window and when came out at 9.30 there was fire fighters and ambulances in the road. I posted on insta thinking it’s some kind of Paris protest. Heartfelt 4 Paris.'

Take a look at her post below.
View this post on Instagram

Louvre you have my back literally. As much as we enjoy Paris not just as a tourist but to be there feel and fall in love with. The three simbols of Paris the louvre , the Opera House , the Eiffel .. . Extremely Sad for the gas blast and the lives lost in the misfortune . the fact that we were there just 7 mins away and felt the impact on the window as well. But we are safe and couldn’t even understand anything once in the road. Thanku Paris for being great every time and having the highest spirit. #loveparis #timelesslove #ourtravelsaga #travel #gurmeetdebina #influencer #paris #france #travelphotography #travelgram #eiffeltower #louvre #operadeparis #gallarislaffiate #gucci #fashion @guruchoudhary

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

