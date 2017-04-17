Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Gurmeet Choudhary approached for Indonesian TV Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 02:37 PM

Gurmeet Choudhary, who was last seen onscreen in "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana" has been approached to feature in an Indonesian television show. The actor says it came as a surprise to him.

"It came as a pleasant surprise. The makers recently flew down to India to meet me and narrated me the concept of the show they are planning to make there. I liked the idea and will take a final call on the show soon," Gurmeet said in a statement.

The actor's show "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi" recently released in Indonesia (in Indonesian language) and has been hugely appreciated by the people there. He also starred in bollywood films like "Khamoshiyan".

According to sources, Gurmeet loved the idea and is considering the offer. He is expected to fly to Indonesia in May for the final discussion on the TV show.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Gurmeet Choudhary, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Khamoshiyan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top