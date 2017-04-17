Gurmeet Choudhary approached for Indonesian TV Show

Gurmeet Choudhary, who was last seen onscreen in "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana" has been approached to feature in an Indonesian television show. The actor says it came as a surprise to him.

"It came as a pleasant surprise. The makers recently flew down to India to meet me and narrated me the concept of the show they are planning to make there. I liked the idea and will take a final call on the show soon," Gurmeet said in a statement.

The actor's show "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi" recently released in Indonesia (in Indonesian language) and has been hugely appreciated by the people there. He also starred in bollywood films like "Khamoshiyan".

According to sources, Gurmeet loved the idea and is considering the offer. He is expected to fly to Indonesia in May for the final discussion on the TV show.

(Source: IANS)