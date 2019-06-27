News

Gurmeet Choudhary’s fanboy moment with Shah Rukh Khan

27 Jun 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the most popular film and television actors. He was much appreciated for his role of Lord Ram in Ramayan. He is also known for his roles of Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and of Yash Suraj Pratap Sindhia in Punar Vivah. He made his Bollywood debut with the horror film Khamoshiyan. He was last seen in the film Paltan. He recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He has a huge fan following, but did you know who his hero is? Well, it’s none other than Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. And guess what? He just had a fanboy moment when he met none other than King Khan.

Yes, Gurmeet, who also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5, met Shah Rukh Khan. He posted multiple pictures with the star.

He captioned his post as, “This day indeed becomes a special day To everyone who knows me, is aware of the fact that @iamsrk Sir is my HERO & a LEGEND whom I always look up to!! Thank you for being you #Humble #HeartOfGold #MyFanMoment #27YearsOfSRK #Srk #gurmeetchoudhary.”

