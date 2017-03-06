Gurmeet-Debina to become parents; adopt two girls

After Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar, another celebrity is all set to welcome parenthood.

News of KJo becoming a parent of two kids, Roohi and Yash through surrogacy hit headlines yesterday, and today, popular TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have surprised the world with news of them opting for adoption.

As per reports in a tabloid, two days after Holi, on 15 March, the actors will drive down to Jarampur, a small village in Bihar (Gurmeet's hometown) to adopt two girls Rooja and Lata, aged six and nine.

The couple had met the girls in 2014, while attending a family wedding. Pooja, an orphan stayed with her uncle, and her first cousin Lata in Gurmeet’s parents’ vicinity. That had made his mother quite attached to the girls. Gurmeet’s mother, who realised that the young girls will have to work as domestic help, discussed the matter with the actor. “After hearing about their plight from my mother I discussed them with my wife. Debina agreed with me that it was time to give the kids a home, a deserving education and my last name," the actor was quoted in the news report.

Gurmeet, who belongs from Patna, decided to bring the kids home rather than just helping them financially as he too had faced the borne of staying in Jarampur, which has no electricity in monsoons.

Not wanting to give them a culture shock and uproot them from their simple living to the hustle bustle of a fast-paced city, the couple has decided to move Lata and Pooja to Patna. They will be staying with Gurmeet’s brother for a year and have been admitted to a proper school. In a year, sometime in 2018, they will move to Mumbai with the actors.

The actor, who tied the knot with Debina in February 2011, admits that they plan to have kids of their own too. "The general belief is that you only adopt if you can't have children of your own. That's not true at all. Both Debina and I love kids and plan to have a couple of our own in the future. And when they come along they will be siblings for Pooja and Lata and all the Choudharys will happily live together under one roof," he told the tabloid.

Wishing the couple a happy family time ahead!