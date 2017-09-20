The former editor of Stardust film magazine, Ram Kamal Mujkherjee recently bagged the prestigious Power Brand Best film Journalist award at the Novotel, Mumbai amidst much fanfare. And the day before Mukherjee also celebrated his birthday!

Tellydom’s most loved couple, Gurmeet and Debina celebrated the birthday of the producer cum author at Cafe Indigo.

Gurmeet Chaudhry who is playing the lead in JP Dutta’s war film Paltan made sure that he was present with his wife Debina to make his friend’s big day even more special for him. Gurmeet was supposed to leave for the shoot of the film on the very next day as the shoot for the film commences today.

The birthday celebration happened at Cafe Indigo in Andheri (A Mumbai suburb). Ram Kamal was accompanied by his wife Sarbani Mukherjee and his son Rian Mukherjee. The ace journalist was elated by Gurmeet - Debina’s gesture, he told Tellychakkar.com, “It was a pleasant surprise for me because Gurmeet just randomly called amd and said that wants to meet. I thought he wanted to discuss something professional. But I was surprised to see that Debi and Guru planned a surprise treat for my birthday and the award I won recently.

