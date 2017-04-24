Gurmeet to pay tribute to Bollywood's dancing superstars

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will be paying a tribute to Bollywood's iconic dancing superstars, including Prabhudheva, Hrithik Roshan and Govinda, by making a video that he will post digitally on his social media accounts on International Dance Day on Saturday.

Gurmeet will be performing to Prabhudheva's "Muqabala", Hrithik Roshan's "Dhoom macha le", Salman Khan's "Oh oh jane jana" and Govinda's songs. He says it's a tribute to his dance icons.

"Besides being influenced by the acting prowess of these superstars, I've always admired their dancing skills too. I have learnt dancing watching their songs and observing them closely. So this International Dance Day is a small attempt and a tribute to my dance icons," Gurmeet said in a statement.

Gurmeet has been part of dance reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". He has also been part of films like "Khamoshiyan", "Wajah Tum Ho" and was last on screen in the film "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana".

(Source: IANS)