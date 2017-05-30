Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Rehal finds love across border

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 07:13 PM

Handsome hunk Gurmeet Singh Rehal, winner of Splitsvilla 9 and a powerful contestant of Roadies X2 is in love!

Well, if you are wondering we are talking about his 'then' lady love Kavya Khurana, then you are mistaken.

The two who won all challenges in Splitsvilla hand in hand broke up recently.

And the Punjabi Munda has now found love across border. Yes, as per reports, Gurmeet has found his soulmate in China's Brittany Lauren Marie, a teacher. They both met at the Sula Fest, and soon love took over. They have been posting their pictures together on the social media declaring their love for each other.

Here have a look at the couple's posts...

Don't they make a super cute couple?

