News

Guru Saran Tiwari (GST) bags SAB TV's Baal Veer Returns

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Aug 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

We exclusively reported about Vansh Sayani being roped in to play the titular role in Baal Veer Returns.

We also mentioned that Lalit Bisht, Anuradha Khaira, and Bhaweeka Chaudhry have been roped in to play important roles in the show.

Now, the latest update is that actor Guru Saran Tiwari aka GST will also join the cast.

We contacted GST, who confirmed the news but refused to divulge any character details.

Guru Saran Tiwari is known for his performances in Mariam Khan Reporting Live and Saam Daam Dand Bhed.

In the first season, we have seen that Baal Veer is blessed with special powers by six fairies, each having unique traits. He uses his powers to help good children.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Guru Saran Tiwari (GST), Baal Veer Returns, SAB TV, Bhaweeka Chaudhry, Mariam Khan Reporting Live, Saam Daam Dand Bhed,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Gia Manek
Gia Manek

past seven days