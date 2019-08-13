Guru Saran Tiwari (GST) bags SAB TV's Baal Veer Returns

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



We exclusively reported about Vansh Sayani being roped in to play the titular role in Baal Veer Returns.



We also mentioned that Lalit Bisht, Anuradha Khaira, and Bhaweeka Chaudhry have been roped in to play important roles in the show.



Now, the latest update is that actor Guru Saran Tiwari aka GST will also join the cast.



We contacted GST, who confirmed the news but refused to divulge any character details.



Guru Saran Tiwari is known for his performances in Mariam Khan Reporting Live and Saam Daam Dand Bhed.



In the first season, we have seen that Baal Veer is blessed with special powers by six fairies, each having unique traits. He uses his powers to help good children.



