Too much of high voltage drama has been keeping the viewers’ attention hooked to the ongoing episodes of Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily, Naamkarann, which airs on Star Plus.

Viewers would know that Dayavanti (Ragini Shah) and Gurumaa (Maninee Mishra) have been torturing Avni (Aditi Rathore), Juhi (Poonam Preet) and other girls in Rang Mahal and tried to sell them off.

On the other hand, Neil (Zain Imam) and his team where trying their level best to rescue Avni and the other girls from the Rang Mahal.

Now we hear that finally good will win over the evil in the upcoming episodes of the series. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Juhi will kill Gurumaa and Amol (Sushant Mohindru) and Avni will kill Dayavanti. Neil, Avni and Amol will put the Rangmahal on fire. The twist in the tale is that, Amol who has been supporting Dayavanti throughout will be the one who will help Avni in burning Dayavanti alive. This entire drama will unfold on the occasion of Dussehra."

Is Dayavanti really dead? Has Amol really helped Avni in punishing Dayavanti? Well, the curiosity among the audience is still maintained.

Further, we hear that, Shweta's (Shruti Ulfat) behaviour towards Avni will change. Shweta will welcome Avni whole heartedly and when the latter will return home with Neil, the former will apologize for her behaviour.

Woah! Seems like happy times ahead for Neil and Avni along with some interesting twists.

Naamkarann is set to air its 300th episode tonight (3rd October).

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

TellyChakkar.com wishes hearty congratulations to the team!!!