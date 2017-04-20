Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Guunjan Manaktala wishes to be part of 'Ghulaam'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2017 05:23 PM

Actress Guunjan Manaktala, whose husband and actor Vikkas Manaktala is currently seen in "Ghulaam", hopes to be a part of the popular TV show.

Vikkas plays Veer in "Ghulaam".

"I have always trusted Vikkas's choice of work as he is selective and takes a while to say ‘yes' to a project," Guunjan said in a statement.

"When he told me the storyline of ‘Ghulaam', I was impressed for sure, however now when I watch it in motion, I feel blown away with its realistic yet fresh content as no one else has shown this kind of content before on television. It is bold, daring, realistic and yet fresh and I wish to be a part of a show like 'Ghulaam'," she added.

Guunjan has previously appeared in shows like "Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar", "Kesar", "Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann" and "Naagin".

"Ghulaam", which also features Niti Taylor and Param Singh.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vikkas Manaktala, Guunjan Manaktala, Ghulaam, Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Kesar, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Naaginn,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top