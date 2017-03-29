Guunjan pays a surprise visit to her husband Vikkas on Ghulaam set

We all know that our beloved television actors have a tight schedule and they often miss spending good time with their family. But, when you have a loving and understanding spouse then one hardly needs to bother about spending some lovely moments together.

Recently, Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Guunjan Manaktala paid a special visit to him on the sets of Life OK Ghulaam. On her arrival, the beautiful actress surprised him with some homemade food cooked by her.



While speaking on the same, Vikkas said, “I was very happy to see my beautiful wife on the sets. Because of my hectic schedule, I hardly get time to spend with her, but she keeps doing all these little things for me. I am fortunate to have Guunjan as my life partner. I love her so much. She had brought home made food and cake for me. We celebrated her visit on set by cutting the cake together.”



Revealing some secrets of Vikkas, Guunjan said, “Vikkas is a very caring and a responsible husband. At home, he behaves like a child. Before sleeping, he always needs a head massage. But, I love him very much. He is the best husband.”



Awww...that's really cute!!