Guunjan takes acting classes from hubby Vikkas Manaktala

Mumbai: Actress Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala has thanked her husband Vikkas Manaktala for giving her acting classes.



Guunjan is now seen in a short video by the radio channel BIG FM's initiative of celebrating March as the festive month of women with #AbMeriBaari, read a statement.



"After two years, I am back to acting with #AbMeriBaari. It is such a beautiful initiative. I am thankful to the makers and BIG FM who made me an integral part of it. I heartily thank my husband Vikkas Manktala for the acting classes," Guunjan said in a statement.



She has featured in TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar and Parrivaar.



(Source: IANS)