Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Guunjan takes acting classes from hubby Vikkas Manaktala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2018 02:19 PM

Mumbai: Actress Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala has thanked her husband Vikkas Manaktala for giving her acting classes.

Guunjan is now seen in a short video by the radio channel BIG FM's initiative of celebrating March as the festive month of women with #AbMeriBaari, read a statement.

"After two years, I am back to acting with #AbMeriBaari. It is such a beautiful initiative. I am thankful to the makers and BIG FM who made me an integral part of it. I heartily thank my husband Vikkas Manktala for the acting classes," Guunjan said in a statement.

She has featured in TV shows like Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar and Parrivaar.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala, Vikkas Manaktala, channel BIG FM, Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Parrivaar, #AbMeriBaari, Vikkas Manktala,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend Narendra Jha's prayer meet

Celebs attend Narendra Jha's prayer meet
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days