Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh’s Khatra Khatra Khatra gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Audience enjoy the hilarious antics of the team. Now, there’s an update on the show. It has undergone a change in time slot.

Khatra Khatra Khatra went on air from 11 March at 6 pm slot. However, according to a report in India Forums, the show has got a new time slot and will air on 6.30 pm instead of 6 pm.

Bharti has even posted on her social media about the same.

Take a look below.

Apart from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, celebs like Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, and Aly Goni are part of Khatra Khatra Khatra. The show has also witnessed many celebrity guests including Karan Patel, Rubina DIlak, Abhinav Shukla, and Aditi Bhatia to name a few