News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh’s Khatra Khatra Khatra gets a new time slot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAIColors' Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Audience enjoy the hilarious antics of the team. Now, there’s an update on the show. It has undergone a change in time slot.

Khatra Khatra Khatra went on air from 11 March at 6 pm slot. However, according to a report in India Forums, the show has got a new time slot and will air on 6.30 pm instead of 6 pm.

Bharti has even posted on her social media about the same.

Take a look below.

Apart from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, celebs like Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, and Aly Goni are part of Khatra Khatra Khatra. The show has also witnessed many celebrity guests including Karan Patel, Rubina DIlak, Abhinav Shukla, and Aditi Bhatia to name a few

Tags > Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Aly Goni, Khatra Khatra Khatra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days