Haasil ropes in Minal Mogam and Akash Pratap Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2017 11:38 AM

A piece of good news for all the fans of Haasil! The show that has been creating ripples in the television scene is about to get pacier with not one but two brand new entries in the show with Minal Mogam and Akash Pratap Singh in the coming weeks.

Minal’s entry as Naina will add another twist to the tale between Ranvir (Zayed Khan), Kabir (Vatsal Sheth) and Aanchal (Nikita Dutta) lives wherein she is likely to be Kabir’s girlfriend while Akash will portray the role of Naina’s brother.

In the upcoming episode, Saarika (Sheeba Akashdeep) will reject Aanchal as Kabir’s wife and instead will select Naina for Kabir. But Ranvir will soon step in to convince Saarika for Aanchal. But another twist will loom the Raichands when Aanchal during the announcement of her fake engagement with Kabir will suddenly turn the tables and slap Kabir.

 

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Haasil, Zayed Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Nikita Dutta, Sheeba Akashdeep, Akash Pratap Singh, Minal Mogam,

