Alchemy Films helmed by producer Siddharth P Malhotra is set to launch his next big project ‘Haasil’ for Sony TV.

The upcoming show had already created a lot of buzz ever since the promos were released. The series starring Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Seth is going to mark the TV debut of Bollywood actor Zayed Khan.

The makers have recently released a music video ‘Tu Kahe Toh’ which is the original track of the series. The song has been composed and sung by Shaan and the music video is already grabbing eyeballs.

Shot in the beautiful locales of Mauritius, the romantic number features Vatsal, Zayed and Nikita at their stunning best. While Nikita looks drop dead gorgeous in her outfits, Vatsal and Zayed look classy heartthrobs. The way the song has been filmed, will never make you believe that its shot for a TV show, as the production value of the song is huge and one look at the music video gives a movie like feeling.

The song has been receiving thumbs up from all over and we are sure that the song is in loop on your playlist now!!!

Tellychakkar.com wishes the team of Haasil all the best!