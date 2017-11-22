The cast of Four Lions’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz is known for their amazing sense of humor!!!

Not only on-screen but the cast is a perfect entertainer off-screen too and this can be fathomed easily from their social media profiles. The fans have a gala time reading their fun conversation on the social media.

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna can actually give each other a good competition when it comes to leg pulling. They are pro at it so much so that their statements leave Twitteratis ROFL.

The good looking hunk Nakuul has recently hit one million followers on Instagram and to thank his fans, he posted a picture with a unique message on his Twitter handle.

In no time, Surbhi got the opportunity to troll his co-star with her tweet.

The fans literally had a good time laughing at Surbhi's cheeky reply to Nakuul’s tweet.

So, if you guys missed it, then have a look at their tweets right here –

That's a literal shout-out to each of you 1 Mil - awesomesauce folks for making Instagram feel a little like Andheri West. #Million-aire pic.twitter.com/rRVQzliSpF — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 21 November 2017

Here’s how Surbhi trolled him –

1 million MALVANI MACHAR i see in that wide shoutout — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) November 21, 2017

That’s funny! Isn’t it?

Do share your thoughts with us guys!