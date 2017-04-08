Haldi ceremony of Abhi-Tanu in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Every time we report about Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms), we feel the sense of déjà vu. Don't you too?

Every now and then we keep writing stories about haldi, sangeet, mehendi, marriage, kidnapping, accidents and memory loss drama in the show.

And here we are back to update you with another upcoming sequence which will be the haldi ceremony of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tanu (Leena Jumani).

Yes, don’t be surprised, guys!

After expressing his feelings towards Pragya (Sriti Jha), Abhi will now change his decision and will decide to marry Tanu.

But why?

Well, Abhi would feel bad for Tanu as he had promised her to get married. Hence, before the marriage takes place, the duo will have their haldi ceremony in the Mehra house.

On the other hand, Purab (Vin Rana) will try his best to convince Abhi but it will be all in vain while Pragya will be disappointed losing Abhi from her life.

Let’s wait and watch what lies ahead in Abhi-Pragya’s life!