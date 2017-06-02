Hanumaan Da Damdaar is the biggest animation film: Producer Taher S Mithaiwala

Taher Shabbir Mithaiwala, who is best known for his role in ‘Nisha aur Uske Cousins’ and Bollywood movies like ‘Fan’ and ‘Naam Shabana’, is all excited for his upcoming project ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar’ as a producer.

The talented actor, who started off as an associate director, eventually debuted with acting and now he has turned a producer with his animated movie ‘Hanuman’.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Taher shared, “Hanumaan Da Damdaar is the biggest animation film, it’s a bonanza. Nothing like it has been seen before. The movie is on lord Hanumaan but it is not a religious film. We are all aware of the stories of Hanuman, but our film is a fiction film with very contemporary language.”

When asked why he chose to make a film on Hanuman and that too an animated one, he opined, “Hanumaan is the ultimate superhero. He is beyond Ironman or Superman. Talking about animated film, our production house has never done something that is safe. We like to take risks and set benchmarks. Hanumaan is a fun film which not only children but adults will also enjoy.”

Commenting on his entire journey of the film as a producer, he said, “The journey has been amazing. It’s my first film as a producer and I worked with the most talented people of the industry like Salmaan Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Jawed Akhtar. All of them agreed to be part of the film the minute they heard the script and concept. Salmaan’s sister Alvira too was a big help in this project.”

Speaking about the challenges he faced as a producer, he said, “Being a producer, I faced three challenges. First, investing money on the project; second, the execution of my idea and third, the distribution.”

When quizzed whether the film will miss out on Muslim audience as it is releasing during Ramazan, he quipped, “I don’t think so. It’s a secular film, as Hanuman has been everybody’s hero. People can go watch it on holidays and I’m sure people will love the film.”

The talented actor who has worked with biggies like Shah Rukh khan and Tapsee shared what’s next on his acting space. He said, “I’m doing one Telugu and two Hindi films. One of the Hindi films is a Nikhil Advani’s directorial titled ‘Lucknow Central’ in which I’m doing cameo, and about the other projects, I can’t reveal much right now.”

We asked him after acting, direction and now production, what’s next on his cards, the actor said, “I don't really know. I haven’t planned anything but yes whatever I do, acting will always be my priority.”

Hanumaan Da Damdaar released today.