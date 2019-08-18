Hanuman proposes Babita for marriage in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television popular daily soap Patiala Babes are soon going to bring an interesting twist.

Hanuman and Babita are having their set of differences, while Hanuman's efforts have started to end the differences.

Hanuman has brought Babita brother on Rakhi and unites brother, sister, Babita is much impressed by this.

Babita is happy to see what Hanuman had done, Babita's heart starts to melt for Hanuman.

Minni is also making her efforts for it and turning things in Hanuman and Babita's favor.

Nayeem Bi and Minni's efforts will soon start to show its effect as here Hanuman will propose Babita for marriage.

Hanuman will ask Minni to ask her mother Babita if she will marry him and make a happy family.