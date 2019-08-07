Hanuman refuses Babita's love in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for new twists and drama.

Babita shows her love for Hanuman and stops him from drinking.

Despite their clashes, Babita is ready to make an effort, but Hanuman closes the doors of his heart.

Hanuman recalls his ex-wife Imrati and decides to not give her place to anyone in his life. He thus refuses Babita's love.

Minni tries to confront Hanuman for playing with Babita's feelings in spite of having feelings for Imrati.

Hanuman is confused as he loves Babita but doesn't want to betray Imrati's love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.