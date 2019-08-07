News

Hanuman refuses Babita's love in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 08:55 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for new twists and drama.

Babita shows her love for Hanuman and stops him from drinking.

Despite their clashes, Babita is ready to make an effort, but Hanuman closes the doors of his heart.

Hanuman recalls his ex-wife Imrati and decides to not give her place to anyone in his life. He thus refuses Babita's love.

Minni tries to confront Hanuman for playing with Babita's feelings in spite of having feelings for Imrati.

Hanuman is confused as he loves Babita but doesn't want to betray Imrati's love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Hanuman, Babita, Patiala Babes, Sony Entertainment Television, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Itishree Singh
Juhi
Juhi
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days