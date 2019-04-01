News

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has the coolest 'mother-son' JODI!

01 Apr 2019

Indian television has seen a number of special relationships between mother and a son. Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shows one more special Mother-Son relationship.

Comedian Yogesh Tripathi shares a warm bond with co-star Himani Shivpuri in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She plays his mother in the show. The veteran actor scolds him and also showers him with affection , just like his mother. There's nothing like mother's love, he says. 

Himani, who has been a veteran actress and has done several projects in films , TV and theatre, shares a good relationship with Yogesh Tripathi.

Yogesh Tripathi, an established actor who himself played Happu Singh in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and now in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan drawing inspiration from  actress like Himani Shivpuri. Indeed this mother-son jodi will go places. 

