Happu Ki Ultan Paltan hits a century with 100-episodes!

MUMBAI: Right from the beginning, &TV’s show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has struck the right chords with the audience with its unusual, yet romantic plot and perfect comical timing. Not only the audience has showered their love wholeheartedly on Happu but also his pyari yet dabang dulahania, Rajjo. While Happu and Rajesh’s chemistry is sure to crack one up, the chemistry between Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and Amma (Himani Shivpuri) has been refreshing and breaking stereotypical saas-bahu depiction on the silver screen. The show is now set to add another milestone to its credit with successful completion of its 100 episodes!

Bringing in the joy and fervour on this occasion, the cast and crew had a mini birthday cum success celebration on the sets of the show, sweetening the day with a grand delicious cake. The entire cast along with the technicians, producers and assistant directors of the show were present to celebrate as one big fat family.

An overjoyed Yogesh Tripathi aka Happu said, “It has been a dream come true for me given the show success and tremendous love that we have received from our viewers. The successful completion of 100 episodes has been a milestone for us and we all celebrated it together on sets. I am thankful to every crew member, co-actors Himani ji and Kaamna Pathak who have been the most fabulous co-actors as well as our viewers who have supported us in achieving this. It has been an incredible journey with so many beautiful memories and whole new experience. I am glad people have loved Daroga Happu Singh and I look forward to their continued support and love.”

Adding to this, Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh, said, “It’s been overwhelming to see the viewer’s love just pouring in week after week. Debuting on television with this stellar cast was truly a magical experience. Himani Ji and Yogesh have just made all the experiences until now worth cherishing. Moreover, it’s the kids of our show that bring in joy and smiles to all of us every day. A huge shoutout to the whole cast and crew for making this show a great success. I look forward to creating many more memories and achieving another milestone with this little family of mine.”

The upcoming episode will have a Ghamasan Sheron Shayari Competition between Amma and Rajesh. Amma will find an old diary of hers having a compilation of shayaris she had once written. Beni will tell her that a friend can help her in publishing these making Amma overjoyed and not leaving any opportunity to taunt Rajesh on her Shayari skills, thereby resulting in a competition between the two. What needs to be seen is who in the end wins this competition and turns out to be a true Shayar after all?