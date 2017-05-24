Hot Downloads

Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Happy to be back on sets: Megha Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 12:25 PM

Super talented actress Megha Gupta is all set to make a comeback on TV with Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka opposite Avinash Sachdeva.

There was a buzz that the role was previously offered to Shweta Tiwari, but things didn’t work out and Megha was signed in.

The show, as readers would know is based on reincarnation and has a flavour of revenge.

Talking about the same, Megha shared, “Yes I am doing the Masoom and it will be a different role altogether, a kind of first time in my career. I am very excited to be part of the cast and most importantly, I am happy to be back to work.”

Megha’s look for the role will be classy and she’ll be playing a negative role for the first time. The shoot has already started in Mathura. Megha was last seen in Dream Girl (Life OK). She recently tied knot actor Siddhant Kanrnick.

Masoom will air soon..

Tags > Life OK, Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka, Megha Gupta, Avinash Sachdeva, Dream girl, Siddhant Kanrnick.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top