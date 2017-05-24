Happy to be back on sets: Megha Gupta

Super talented actress Megha Gupta is all set to make a comeback on TV with Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka opposite Avinash Sachdeva.

There was a buzz that the role was previously offered to Shweta Tiwari, but things didn’t work out and Megha was signed in.

The show, as readers would know is based on reincarnation and has a flavour of revenge.

Talking about the same, Megha shared, “Yes I am doing the Masoom and it will be a different role altogether, a kind of first time in my career. I am very excited to be part of the cast and most importantly, I am happy to be back to work.”

Megha’s look for the role will be classy and she’ll be playing a negative role for the first time. The shoot has already started in Mathura. Megha was last seen in Dream Girl (Life OK). She recently tied knot actor Siddhant Kanrnick.

Masoom will air soon..