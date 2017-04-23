Hot Downloads

News

Happy to be back on TV with Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo: Parvati Vaze

23 Apr 2017

Tellychakkar.com is here with latest news for all the TV lovers.

Sometime back, we reported about Krishnadasi actress Sana Amin Sheikh being roped in for SAB TV's Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo (Optimistix).

However, as the per latest update, the makers have now finalized television actress Parvati Vaze to play the female protagonist.

Due to some creative differences the makers opted for Parvati over Sana.

As viewers would know, Parvati, last in Star Plus' Sapno Se Bhare Naina has been missing from TV space for more than five years. The actress will be paired opposite Hussain Kuwajerwala in her comeback vehicle.

Parvati confirmed the news with Tellychakkar and shared, "It feels great to be back on the small screen. I am happy to make my comeback with Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo. After five years I have agreed to do show as it is a really exciting project. As my family lives in Canada, I was staying with them for few years. This will be my first comedy show, and I am looking forward to shoot with Hussain and the cast."

We buzzed Sana but she remained unavailable to comment.

We wish Parvati good luck on her new venture!

