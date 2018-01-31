Happy to be known by reel name: ACP of 'CID'

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: As television show "CID" has clocked 20 years, actor Shivaji Satam says he is happy that the audience knows him by his screen name ACP Pradyuman more than his real name.



The crime-based show, airs on Sony Entertainment Television, also features Aditya Srivastava who plays Senior Inspector Dayanand Shetty.



"We never realized that 'CID' has completed 20 years. It has been a great journey. We have always stayed together and spent time eating meals, shooting and hanging out together," Shivaji shares.

(Also Read: CID creates history; completes 20 years!)



"At first, we were colleagues when we all came together to put up this show. Now it feels like our own family. Spending so much of time together has only taught us to love and care for each other," Vinay adds.



"We are so glad and honoured that we can still see the support our audience gives us and we are known more by our reel names that our real names. It is a great feeling and we would love to thank our friends and viewers for supporting us and the show," he concludes.



The show is still going strong by telling gripping stories of how crime cases are solved.