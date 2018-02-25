Aly celebrates Birthday in Goa

Mumbai: It’s time to sing the birthday jingle as Aly Goni will celebrate his birthday today (25 February).

The chocolate boy is celebrating his birthday in Goa with his family which includes his mother, father and sister.

Speaking about the celebrations, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) actor said, “I am in the tourist paradise, Goa with my family. I thought of celebrating my birthday with my family this time unlike every year where I party with my friends.”

When asked about turning a year older and his plans ahead, Aly averred, “Well, I just hope to become a better human being each passing day.”

We wish Aly a very happy birthday and all the luck for his personal and professional endeavors in the year ahead!