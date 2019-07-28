News

Happy Birthday Mahika Sharma: 5 secrets about her, will win your heart.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: The sweet, loveable and most controversial actress Mahika Sharma has turned a year older today. She has always made news for her honest and bold avatar. She is never the one to mince her words. We may see her as the one of the most glamorous style icons of today, but Mahika admittedly didn't pay any heed to her looks or style quotient, which made her the ultimate relatable girl next door in today's date.

We bring you five secrets about her.

1.  An adorable foodie side

Mahika is inarguably one of the fittest actors we know today. She hits the gym as often as she can. She also practices yoga and follows a healthy balanced diet given to her by her nutritionist. But, did you know there is an adorable foodie side to your favourite actor too, which she does not mind to indulge occasionally.

2. No make-up charm

Mahika has always said no to artificial beauty and dared to attract people with her natural face and fun loving nature. People go gaga over her sparking eyes to the naughty smile on her face.

3. Helping nature

Mahika has always on top names of celebrity who are on to land support and help people whenever its important and required. Mahika has been a part of various charities and NGOs, she helps in sex workers' rehab programme. Recently she has helped people financially to overcome from flood issues in Assam.

4. Buzz for bold statements.

Mahika has always created buzz for her bold statements. She has shared her lust for Shahid Afridi, she also kept fast for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She has always given bold statements on every issues.

5. Dating Porn Star Danny D.

Mahika is dating a married porn star Danny D. Danny is one of the richest personality around Asia. He is  happily married too. Still Mahika in his life raise everyone's eyebrow. The duo will soon be seen in the Bollywood movie, "The Modern Culture"

