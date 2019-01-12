Happy birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! Check out the beauty’s four most popular projects

MUMBAI: Sakshi Tanwar is an eminent actress of the small screen who earned appreciation for her powerful acting and went on to play the significant role of Aamir Khan’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Dangal. As the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame actress turns a year older today, we take a trip down memory lane and trace her acting journey.



Here is a list of the projects that earned her both the love of the audience and critical acclaim.



Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii



Sakshi made her TV debut with the serial Albela: Sur Mela but became a popular face after her performance in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The Balaji Telefilms’ show showcased Sakshi in the lead role of Parvati. The character made Sakshi a household name and there was no looking back for her.



Bade Achhe Lagte Hain



Sakshi played the role of Priya Sharma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She was loved not just for her performance in the soap but also for her on-screen chemistry with the male lead, Ram Kapoor.



24: Season 2



The actress broke her bahu image by working in 24: Season 2. She essayed the role of Shivani Malik, am Anti-Terrorism Unit chief. Her experiment with her role was applauded by her fans, and once again, she earned the love of audiences.



Dangal



Dangal was her big Bollywood break. The film starred her opposite none other than Bollywood superstar and Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. And Sakshi nailed her character of Aamir’s wife with perfection.



The actress was last seen in the TV soap Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.



TellyChakkar wishes Sakshi a very happy birthday!