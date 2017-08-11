TV personalities are vulnerable to all kinds of rumours and gossips. Some stories are true while some are blown out of proportions, taking a toll on their personal life.

Muskaan Mihani, who is celebrated for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni chali Jalandhar, has bore the brunt of these rumours. There were reports of physical abuse by her businessman husband, Tushal Sobhani some months ago.

However, in a chat with Tellychakkar.com, Muskaan had refuted all her divorce news with us.

Well, we can say that Muskaan is living happy life with her hubby and cute 2 year old daughter.

Yesterday, happened to be the auspicious Teej Tyohaar, celebrated by married women for their husbands. And beautiful and bubbly Muskaan too observed fast, applied mehendi to commemoration of the festival.

Muskaan shared her excitement by posting a cute family picture of her Instagram account. Have a look!

We tried getting in touch with Muskaan but she remained unavailable to comment.

On the work front, Muskaan was last seen in SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho and fans might have to wait to see her on screen again.

Well, it is so pleasant to see such happy family with smiling faces.

Tellychakkar wishes Muskaan and his family all the happiness!