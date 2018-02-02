Happy endings: Prem-Tejaswini to be blessed with girl in Aisi Deewangi

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Nothing lasts forever!

It’s time to say goodbye to yet another TV show. We are talking about Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi produced by Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment.

Off late, Aisi Deewangi has been in news but for all the wrong reasons. The lead pair Pranav Misshra and Jyoti Sharma put down their papers after being treated unprofessionally by the makers.

However, later the channel took the decision of pulling the plug of the show and replacing it by Nikhil Sinha’s upcoming drama 'Kaleerein'' starring Arjit Taneja and newbie Aditi Sharma.

So, how will Aisi Deewangi come to an end?

According to our sources, Preeti will realize that Rajveer (Aamir Dalvi) and Mandira bua were never on her side and were scheming against her through out. Police will come to arrest Rajveer at Rathod house. However, Rajveer will snatch away the gun from the cops to kill Tejaswini. But, in the nick of time, Prem would intervene and the gun will end up hitting him on his arms.

At last, police will put Mandira bua and Rajveer behind the bars while Prem and Tejaswini will be blessed with a baby girl.

Hence, like all the daily soaps, even Aisi Deewangi will end on a good note.

We wish the entire team of Aisi Deewangi all the very best for their future!