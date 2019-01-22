Happy in the web series space: Inside Edge fame Tanuj Virwani

MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani is the only son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri. He started his Bollywood career with Luv U Soniyo in 2013. He then appeared in 2014 film Purani Jeans opposite Izabelle Leite and Aditya Seal. Tanuj is popularly known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in the Amazon original television series Inside Edge.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, the handsome actor spoke about his work, love life, and much more. Read on!

How was 2018 for you?

The year 2018 has been extremely gratifying. It started with me captaining the Kota Royals in the Box Cricket League. I went on to direct a web series Naash for my online banner Pin Drop Violence Films and a short film titled The Honeymooner with Aahana Kumra, which shall be out soon. Then, we started the mammoth shoot for Inside Edge Season 2, something a lot fans have been looking forward to. Once I wrapped that, I went onto ALTBalaji’s Cartel, in which I play a very interesting character. And now, I’m all set for a new show with Zee5 titled Poison.

Inside Edge was nominated at the Emmys. What are your thoughts on it?

It was a huge surprise, and the entire team was shooting for season 2 in Georgia when the news broke. It was a perfect way to cap off the journey of season 1 and have us work with renewed vigour to make season 2 an even bigger success.

What is next for you work wise?

Cartel and Poison are currently in production. There might be another interesting project, but that will happen later in the year.

Are you dating anyone?

Yes, I am dating someone, but we have both decided to stay low key about it. Hence, I’m not comfortable discussing it.

How does 2019 look for you?

I hope that I am able to put in some good work and surprise my audiences by showing them my range. It has been a dream of mine to own a sports team. I recently acquired an underarm cricket team for the Dreams Premier League, which is going to be broadcast live on national television. I will be managing the team as well as playing in it. I hope to continue making good content for my online banner Pin Drop Violence Films as well.

Are you closer to your mom or dad?

I am equally close to both my parents. My dad is more chilled out and less strict, and he’s a buddy to me. My mum is a strict disciplinarian with a heart of gold, so she’s is a real pillar of strength and often the voice of reason in my life.

Any Bollywood films for you in the coming year?

Honestly, I’m so happy in the web series space. By the grace of God, my hands are quite full, so I am not ruling out films in the future but none as of now.

What’s your take on web series?

I think web series have completely revamped the entertainment landscape of our country. They have changed the way we Indians consume entertainment and given employment to so many talented actors as well as technicians who were not getting their worth earlier. They are here to stay. And I couldn’t be happier.

No television for you?

I have nothing against television, but it’s not something I’m looking at doing at the moment.

What’s your take on reality shows like Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I think reality shows that have credibility are great. When you have an Akshay Kumar or a Salman Khan hosting them, it takes the entertainment quotient to another level. At the same time, as much as I enjoy watching them, I don’t take these shows too seriously.

A message for your fans?

I want to thank all my fans and well-wishers for standing by me through thick and thin and for appreciating my work. It is because of them that I am still here and that I get to live my dreams. Wish you all a happy and successful 2019.