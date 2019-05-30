Happy weds Ranvijay in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Queen Anita and King Vibhuti’s romantic dance in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Queen Anita and King Vibhuti’s romantic dance

In the upcoming episode, a munim comes and tells Anita Bhabhi that Vibhuti is the real Nalendra Pratab Maharaja, but Anita refuses to believe him. Later, with Vibhuti becoming King Nalendra Pratab, Anita Bhabhi gets extremely excited and starts choosing sarees she can wear that will make her look like a queen. Vibhuti also encourages her to do so. They have a romantic dance.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani and Atharva’s engagement

In the upcoming episode, there is a huge function organized for Kalyani and Atharv’s engagement. Malhar would also be present at the occasion.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Happy weds Ranvijay

In the upcoming episode, Rocky comes to the venue and pleads with Happy to not marry RV. He asks her to confide in him and tell him what’s on her mind, but she does not open up. Instead, she breaks Rocky’s heart and marries RV.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir summoned for army hearing on Vyom's case

In the upcoming episode, Kabir is in a spot, as he has been summoned by the army court for a hearing on Vyom's case. Kavya wants the truth of Vyom to be revealed. She advices a heartbroken Kabir to reveal everything to the court and clear his name off the case. Kavya puts up a brave front in front of Kabir. She wants him to confess the truth so that he can stop feeling guilty.

Gathbandhan: Tawde crosses his limit

In the upcoming episode, Tawde is creating problems before Dhanak as he wants to see how Dhanak will manage her personal and professional life together. He turns revengeful against Dhanak when Raghu. Savitri insults him in their chawl, and he also fails to arrest Raghu.He then decides to pick on Dhanak to take revenge against Raghu. Dhanak is already searching for evidence to expose Tawde's evil reality and faces new problems when Tawde challenge her for a task.