#HappyBirthdaySangeitaChauhaan: Co-stars pour in wishes for the birthday girl

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 07:03 PM

Talented beauty Sangeita Chauhaan, who is currently winning hearts for her role on Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), turns a year older today.

The actress is now enjoying a good fan following for her role on the show. Along with being a good actress, Sangeita is also a lovable person on sets. On her birthday today, she is showered with lots of beautiful wishes not only from her fans but from her co-actors too.

Have a look –

Coz it's her #happybirthday #coactor #meghnal #swabhimaan #colors #selfie #shaadi #day7

A photo posted by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on

Happpy Birthday to my prettiest @sangeitachauhaan di Stay Blessed Stay Happy May all your wishes come true

A photo posted by Aashika Bhatia (@_aashikabhatia_) on

Tellychakkar.com wishes Sangeita a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

