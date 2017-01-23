HappyBirthdaySangeitaChauhaan: Co-stars pour in wishes for the birthday girl

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
Talented beauty Sangeita Chauhaan, who is currently winning hearts for her role on Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), turns a year older today.
The actress is now enjoying a good fan following for her role on the show. Along with being a good actress, Sangeita is also a lovable person on sets. On her birthday today, she is showered with lots of beautiful wishes not only from her fans but from her co-actors too.
Have a look –
Tellychakkar.com wishes Sangeita a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.
