HappyBirthdaySangeitaChauhaan: Co-stars pour in wishes for the birthday girl

Talented beauty Sangeita Chauhaan, who is currently winning hearts for her role on Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions), turns a year older today.

The actress is now enjoying a good fan following for her role on the show. Along with being a good actress, Sangeita is also a lovable person on sets. On her birthday today, she is showered with lots of beautiful wishes not only from her fans but from her co-actors too.

Have a look –

Coz it's her #happybirthday #coactor #meghnal #swabhimaan #colors #selfie #shaadi #day7 A photo posted by Saahil uppal (@saahiluppal0808) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Happy birthday Meghu Di! It amazes me how I did not really have to do much to bring in that sister chemistry with you. It was right there since the first time I met you at the mock shoot :) Here's wishing you all the happiness! A photo posted by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankitasharma) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

Happy birthday @sangeitachauhaan have a fantastic year ahead ! #offscreenpic #nomakeup #ekshringaarswaabhimaan #newbondings #blessed A photo posted by Prachee Shah (@prachee_shah_paandya) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

Happpy Birthday to my prettiest @sangeitachauhaan di Stay Blessed Stay Happy May all your wishes come true A photo posted by Aashika Bhatia (@_aashikabhatia_) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

