Rashami Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been keeping the viewers hooked to the series with lots of interesting twists and turns.

Tellychakkar recently updated its readers about the upcoming sequence of the series where Harman (Vivian Dsena) will accept Saaya's challenge and become a drummer to earn his own living.

Now, we hear that this won’t just solve Harman and Soumya’s (Rubina Dilaik) problem and an even bigger problem is set to ruin their happiness ahead.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Harak (Sudesh Berry) was not at all in favor of Harman’s decision to leave the house and stay with Soumya in the Kinners’ community.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, Harak will plant a bomb at the Kinners’ house and Soumya will learn about it.

OMG!!! What will Soumya do now?

We tried to get in touch with Rubina but she remained unavailable.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.