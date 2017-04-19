Harbhajan-Geeta to show their dance moves on Nach Baliye 8

The weekend is going to be super fun for all TV lovers.

Popular celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus and BBC), is going to add a lot of fun to your evenings.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti will mark their exit from the series.

Also Divyanka Tripathi will give Nach a miss, and beau Vivek will be seen matching his steps with his choreographer on the stage.

And now, let us tell you that Nach Baliye will see a special guest arriving on the sets.

Popular spinner Harbhajan Singh and his beautiful wife actress Geeta Basra will be part of the judging panel this weekend.

And along with them, their little bundle of joy will also arrive on the set much to everyone’s delight. The sweet family shot for the episode yesterday.

The contestants, judges and on lookers were also delighted to see Harbhajan and Geeta move romantically on the dance floor.

Shared a source, “Harbhajan is known for his fun nature, and it was really amazing to see him dance with Geeta. The two looked so much in love and everyone just went awww at their act.”

Catch all the fun this weekend on Nach Baliye 8.