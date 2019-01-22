Harbhajan Singh regrets slapping Bigg Boss contestant and cricketer S Sreesanth

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh feels sorry about slapping S. Sreesanth. The incident happened in a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2008 when annoyed Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth on the pitch and later apologized in the KXIP dressing room.



Harbhajan was then playing for the Mumbai Indians while Sreesanth was representing the Kings XI Punjab. Eleven years down the line, Bhajji, who is arguably one of the most successful off-spinners to have played for India, deeply regrets the incident and feels he should not have done what he did. He reckoned if there was one thing in life he could rectify going back, it will be 'Slapgate.'



"That was a mistake and I am sorry about that. It shouldn't have happened. Sreesanth is a top guy and he had so much of skill. My best wishes to Sreesanth and his wife and to their children. No matter what people say, I am still your brother," Harbhajan told to one of the leading publications.



